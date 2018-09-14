‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Developer Praises Sony For Its Support

Marvel’s Spider-Man is a tour-de-force in comic book action. In fact, some fans think that it’s so good, it’s crazy that it exists. And thankfully, it does, with some help from Sony.

While the developers at Insomniac Games were able to build the game from the ground up themselves, they had support from the PlayStation division when it came to putting it together.

While speaking in a video interview with Kinda Funny Games, creative director Bryan Intihar noted that the game wouldn’t actually be around if it wasn’t for Sony’s help.

“This game would not exist if it wasn’t for PlayStation, if not for their support,” Intihar said during the interview. “Any time I wanted to do something, and I wanted to make some drastic change, it was just like, ‘Okay’. I never heard about anything. It was just like, ‘Go do it.’ The question was, ‘Is it gonna make the game better?’ and I’d say, ‘Yep’, and they’d go, ‘Okay’, and that would be the last time I’d hear about it.”

Sony has shown it support with other developments in the past, as Cory Barlog and his team at Sony Santa Monica no doubt got support when putting together their little adventure God of War. And we’re pretty sure the company is behind Naughty Dog all the way with The Last of Us Part II, as well as other studios like Sucker Punch (hard at work on Ghosts of Tsushima) and Media Molecule (still working on the game creation adventure Dreams) among others.

But it’s nice to see the company went all out so Insomniac Games could create its wondrous Spidey adventure, one that would make both them and Marvel Games proud. It’s been doing gangbusters in sales thus far, even though we’re still waiting on U.S. sales numbers. And critics love the game, including us, with Matthew Hayes providing the following praise:

“I want to assure you that the stealth missions will make your mouth go dry. I want to warn you about certain challenges. I want to admonish you to cherish your time with certain characters. There’s much more that I could say, but you don’t need any more persuasion. This is a genre-defining and generation-defining effort from Insomniac, Sony, and Marvel, and it’s one of the best Spider-Man stories ever told. Go play it. Go be great.”

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.