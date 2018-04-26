Spider-Man PS4: Iron Spider Confirmed, Homemade Suit Revealed

We already knew that Spider-Man PS4 would feature the Iron Spider suit, because a short teaser clip showing it off leaked last week. This morning, Sony and Insomniac Games officially revealed the Iron Spider suit in the full-length teaser which you can watch above! If you look closely, you can also see the “Homemade” suit make a brief appearance on Peter’s phone:

The Iron Spider design is inspired from Avengers: Infinity War, which makes for a great marketing crossover, though some fans are upset that we didn’t get the Iron Spider suit from the Civil War comics and Ultimate Spider-Man series. We were very much hoping that the new game would feature those arm repulsors, but they’re nowhere to be found. That’s not to say that the suit doesn’t look good, though. It looks great, and we can’t wait to add it to our wardrobe!

For the record, we now have a handful of confirmed suits: The original black spider suit, the “Advanced” suit featuring the white spider, the “Homemade” suit that was just revealed, the “Iron Spider” suit that was just confirmed, the Spider-Man “Noir” suit, and the Spider-Punk suit. That’s just the beginning. Insomniac has confirmed that we’ll have “too many” alternative costumes to unlock, and we’ll have a few more reveals before the game launches on September 7.

Insomniac also revealed that each suit will have its own attributes and special abilities. The Spider-Punk suit, for example, will feature a unique AOE attack that shows Spider-Man banging out out loud power-chord that rattles all of the enemies around him. For now, we have no idea what the unique attributes will be for the Iron Spider suit, but we imagine it will give him invulnerability to large impacts when swinging around the city, running into walls and running into vehicles. That’s our guess, anyway.

We can’t even imagine what “powers” or attributes the Homemade suit would offer. Maybe you’ll move faster while wearing it because it weighs less or is more comfortable? That one is a bit harder to dream up, but we’re sure Insomniac will come up with something.

What do you guys think? Do you like the Infinity War Iron Spider, or were you hoping for a more comic-inspired design? What other Spider-Man suits and costumes are you hoping to see in the game? Let us know in the comments below!

