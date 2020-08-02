Marvel's Avengers Retail Listing Hints at Playable Spider-Man on PS4

A new rumor suggests that Spider-Man will appear as a playable character in Square Enix's upcoming title, Marvel's Avengers. The rumor comes from retailer Base.com, which has since removed mention of Spider-Man's appearance from its listing. A screenshot of the original listing can be found in the Tweet below. If the source is to believed, the character will appear exclusively in the PlayStation 4 version of the game. At this time, readers should take this rumor with a grain of salt, but it certainly seems like the kind of thing that would encourage players to pick-up the PS4 version of the game!

Take this with a fistful of salt but the site I usually buy games from has this in the description of Avengers: "Play as Spider-Man exclusively on PS4" 🤨 pic.twitter.com/IkaCYWrzCm — Josh - Panels to Pixels 👽 (@panelstopixels) July 31, 2020

The rumor follows the recent announcement that Hawkeye will be released as the first DLC character in the game. Square Enix has confirmed that additional characters will appear in the future, making an appearance by Spider-Man all the more possible.

At the moment, Sony has the exclusive rights to make Spider-Man video games, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a major launch title for the PlayStation 5 later this year. Sony's exclusivity deal does not prevent the character from appearing in Marvel games on other consoles; since the release of Marvel's Spider-Man, the character has appeared in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, a Nintendo Switch exclusive. If the rumors about Spider-Man's presence in Marvel's Avengers are correct, this would be a separate deal, so it's entirely possible that it could just be timed exclusivity, as opposed to a wholly exclusive appearance.

Of course, a lot of this is just speculation until Square Enix confirms otherwise. In the past, a number of retailers have inadvertently revealed information about games before their official announcements, so this wouldn't be unheard of. Base.com's removal of the information could indicate that this was a mistake on the retailer's part, or it might have been taken down because the information was not supposed to be made public, yet. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

Marvel's Avengers will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel's Avengers right here.

Do you plan on checking out Marvel's Avengers? Would you like to see Spider-Man appear in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

