Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct Announced

With Nintendo set to release the upcoming video game Splatoon 3 on the Nintendo Switch in just over a month on September 9th, it should likely come as little surprise that the video game company has announced a special Nintendo Direct specifically about Splatoon 3 for later this week. What, exactly, might be revealed during the presentation is anyone's guess, but it looks to be a rather significant amount of information that is coming.

More specifically, the Splatoon 3 Direct is set to take place on August 10th at 9AM ET/6AM PT. The presentation is set to revealed various updates about the upcoming video game over the course of roughly 30 minutes. Beyond the date, starting time, and length, there is no telling what Nintendo might actually show off during the event. Given its length, however, it seems fair to assume that plenty of gameplay will be showcased.

Tune in on August 10 at 6 a.m. PT for a livestreamed #Splatoon3 Direct presentation. Join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! pic.twitter.com/iFfaU3V6vM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 8, 2022

If you are someone that just can't wait to get their hands on Splatoon 3 in September, Nintendo has you covered as there is actually a Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED model that is set to release on August 26th for $359.99. It does not come bundled with the game itself, but it does have special Joy-Con controllers with yellow and blue colors as well as Splatoon imagery coating everything but the screen.

As noted above, Nintendo's new Splatoon 3 Direct is set to take place later this week on August 10th at 9AM ET/6AM PT. It will include about 30 minutes of updates about the upcoming video game. More broadly, Splatoon 3 is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on September 9th. The new entry in the colorful franchise centers around the Splatlands, described as "a sun-scorched desert inhabited by battle-hardened Inklings and Octolings." You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nintendo Switch video game right here.

What do you think will be revealed in the new Nintendo Direct about Splatoon 3? Are you excited to check out the video game when it releases next month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!