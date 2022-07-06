Nintendo has revealed a colorful surprise for fans of Splatoon. In addition to releasing Splatoon 3 on September 9th for the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo will also release a special Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED model on August 26th for $359.99. It is worth noting, however, that the special Nintendo Switch OLED model does not actually come bundled with Splatoon 3 itself.

It does, however, come with a special set of Joy-Con controllers, one with a blue gradient and one with a yellow gradient, that feature white underneath. Additionally, as you can see from Nintendo below, the whole thing is absolutely covered in artistic Splatoon imagery on everything but the screen itself. There are even little paint splotches in certain areas, with the dock itself having a bright neon yellow one on it.

Something fresh is surfacing! The #NintendoSwitch – OLED Model #Splatoon3 Edition splashes down on 8/26! pic.twitter.com/dW4EoT7Rjs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2022

Beyond the cosmetic changes, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Special Edition is otherwise just another Nintendo Switch OLED. Even so, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest model of the Nintendo Switch. While our review from late last year admitted that the Nintendo Switch OLED is only an incremental upgrade from the Nintendo Switch, it is still the best version of the Nintendo Switch yet. The 7-inch OLED screen and better stand are easily the best parts of the Nintendo Switch OLED, and making it Splatoon 3-themed is almost certainly going to appeal to diehard Nintendo fans.

The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Special Edition is set to release on August 26th with a suggested retail price of $359.99. Splatoon 3, however, is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on September 9th. In general, the Nintendo Switch series of consoles -- the Nintendo Switch OLED, Nintendo Switch Lite, and base model Nintendo Switch -- are now available wherever such things are sold, assuming you can find any of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Nintendo Switch console more broadly right here.

What do you think about the new special edition Splatoon 3-themed Nintendo Switch OLED? Are you excited to pick one up for yourself in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!