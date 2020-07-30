Splinter Cell TV Series From John Wick Writer Coming to Netflix

It's official: Splinter Cell is coming to Netflix! The beloved action game franchise is being given a TV adaptation at Netflix, thanks to writer Derek Kolstad. You may not know Kolstad's name on its own, but he's the writer behind Keanu Reeves' John Wick films. Variety reported on Thursday that Netflix and Ubisoft had teamed up for Kolstad's project, which will be an animated original series for the streamer. Kolstad will serve as writer and executive producer.

Fortunately for fans, this Splinter Cell series won't be a one-and-done kind of thing. Netflix has reportedly already given the series a two-season, 16-episode commitment. Splinter Cell will be stylized as an adult animation, though no other details about the show have been revealed at this time.

This story is developing. More to come...

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.