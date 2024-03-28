Spyro 4 Reportedly in Development

According to a new rumor, Spyro 4 is in active development as of January this year. There hasn't been a new Spyro game released since 2008's The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon on Nintendo DS, Wii, PS2, PS3, and Xbox 360. Since then, there has only been the Spyro Reignited Trilogy in 2018, which was collection of remakes of the first three games in the series. Suffice to say, Spyro fans are desperate for a new adventure, and it may finally be happening.

The new rumor comes the way YouTuber Canadian Guy Eh, who doesn't say much about the project beyond it is in the works, has been since January 2024, and is being made by Toys for Bob. If this name sounds familiar it is because it did the aforementioned Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

"As of March 2024, Spyro 4 is currently in development. It is being handled by Toys for Bob, and development started in and around January 2024. Because Toys of Bob has gone independent, they are now free to work directly with Microsoft on projects without Activision's bureaucracy and without the risk of being shifted onto larger Activision projects at the expense of their own. As this has happened in the project with a certain multiplayer game, along with others. But yes, according to over a dozen of conversations I've had with numerous, serious sources, Spyro 4 is currently in development, but don't break out the champagne quite yet.

The YouTuber continues: "Remember how I said there is a catch? Well, here it is. Like I just said, development has allegedly started in and around January 2024. That means it is very, very early. With how turbulent the gaming industry is, and how projects can be handled and developed, this project does have the chance of being delayed, canned, shelved, or changed into something completely new. So while I am vividly excited that a new game is currently in development it is currently in a very delicate position. Just because it is being developed right now it does not mean it will ever release. What I am saying right now is a fact, but a year from now, it might not be. So please keep that in mind. "

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. The source in question, while well known, does not have a documented track record of scoops. This doesn't discredit the claim made, but it is important to keep in mind.