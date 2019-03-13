‘Spyro Reignited Trilogy’ Finally Receives Missing Subtitles

It only took four months, but Activision has finally added the missing subtitle options that Spyro Reignited Trilogy fans have been very vocal about since launch.

Activision revealed this in the patch notes for the most recent update for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. In addition to the subtitles finding their way to the games, motion blur can now be toggled on or off, and there have been a few bug fixes as well. Check out the full patch notes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

SUBTITLES

Added subtitles in all languages (across all three games) for previously unsupported cinematics, including:

Character headers to identify active speakers



Succinct line splits for readability



Colored text for improved character association in most languages

Subtitle on/off toggle added under the Options menu

MOTION BLUR

Added an option to toggle motion blur on/off under the Options → Camera menu

BUG FIXES

Fixed progression and completion bugs impacting Wizard Peak, Hurricos, Fracture Hills, Lost Fleet, Fireworks Factory, and Charmed Ridge

Fixed camera bugs in Sgt. Byrd’s Base and Dino Mines

Stability improvement fix in Spider Town

Additional misc. bug-fixes and improvements impacting Glimmer and Ripto’s Arena

For those who don’t know, when the trilogy launched last year, it didn’t include subtitles across all three games, particularly during the cinematic cutscenes. After deaf and hard of hearing gamers began to speak up about the omission of subtitles, Activision issued a response, saying “there’s no industry standard for subtitles,” but they would look into it, which they finally did.

The new update for Spyro Reignited Trilogy is now live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now if only they could show a little subtitle love to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, that would also be great.

What do you think about all of this? Are you glad that Activision finally added the missing subtitles to the Spyro Reignited Trilogy? Will we ever see the Crash Bandicoot trilogy get the same treatment? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, Eurogamer!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!