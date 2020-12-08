Spyro 4 Possibly Teased by Activision

✖

A new art book has been released for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, and it may hint at a new game featuring Spyro the Dragon! In an image shared by the @SpyroUniverse Twitter account, Spyro can be seen in a piece of concept art from the game, alongside a piece of text mentioning "a little hint at Spyro." It's entirely possible that this is just meant to be a fun easter egg given the history between the two video game properties, but it's also possible that Activision could be working on a new Spyro game following 2018's Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

An image from the Crash Bandicoot 4 art book can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The first official hint for "Spyro 4" is here! The #Crash4: It's About Time Art Book has a quote which confirms the hint. "... and a little hint at Spyro." #Spyro4 #SpyroTheDragon

Pictures provided by @CrashyNews. pic.twitter.com/1vLYh9uKzk — Spyro Universe 💎 (@SpyroUniverse) December 7, 2020

It will be interesting to see whether or not Spyro receives a similar treatment to Crash Bandicoot. The Spyro franchise was mostly placed on hold while the character appeared in the Skylanders spin-off series, but it seems that Activision might be interested in getting the property back-to-basics, following the release of Reignited Trilogy. Like Crash, Spyro received a number of platforming games outside of those that appeared in the trilogy, but Activision could offer a similar time-travelling hook in order to make "Spyro 4," just as it did with Crash Bandicoot 4.

Interestingly enough, a different It's About Time easter egg might also be hinting at another game featuring Crash! Last month, a player discovered a mysterious logo for a Crash game that appears on the TV screen in the first level of Crash Bandicoot 4. Normally, the screen shows the logos for all four numbered games in the series. After getting 106% completion, however, a fifth logo briefly appears, though it's impossible to make out.

Until Activision announces anything official, fans will want to temper their expectations, but both of these hints seem all the more interesting when considered together. It's possible that Activision could be preparing new games for both Crash and Spyro, or perhaps even a new crossover, as the two have previously appeared in games together. For now, fans will just have to wait and see!

What do you think of the Spyro easter egg? Would you like to see the character appear in a new game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!