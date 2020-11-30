New Crash Bandicoot Game Possibly Teased

✖

While Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time just released back in October, it seems that Activision might already be teasing a new entry in the series. Kevin Fagaragan on Twitter discovered an interesting easter egg that could point to the existence of an unannounced game! In the game's first level, there is a TV screen that players can hit. Upon doing so, the TV will show the logos for the first three games in the series, as well as It's About Time. However, after getting 106% completion, a fifth logo briefly appears, before disappearing. It's impossible to say whether or not this might mean a new game is in the works, but it's certainly possible!

A video showing the logo can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

There's a new image that appears on the TV after you beat the game? Teasing Crash 5 or a spinoff? #PS4share pic.twitter.com/w6cEKJwcaE — Kevin Fagaragan (@kimmotman) November 29, 2020

Crash Bandicoot has seen a bit of a renaissance since 2017. After a number of years without a new series entry, the character has appeared in Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and Crash Bandicoot 4. The former two games are actually remakes of the character's earlier appearances, and Crash Bandicoot 4 marked the character's first wholly original platforming game in quite some time. Whether or not this tease is for another platforming adventure, or something else entirely, remains to be seen.

Activision seems to have a lot of faith in Crash Bandicoot at the moment, so it wouldn't be too surprising to discover that a new game is already in development. Crash definitely has a strong fanbase, and a new game taking advantage of next-gen hardware could be a big draw. However, until something concrete is announced by the publisher, fans shouldn't get their hopes up, as this could turn out to be a number of different things. That said, developer Toys for Bob clearly went out of its way to make this teaser difficult to find; clearly, something is up!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you reached 106% percent completion in Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time? What do you make of the teaser? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!