Square Enix Announces Anime Expo 2018 Game Lineup

With Anime Expo 2018 starting later this week, Square Enix has now shared the full list of playable games that’ll be featured at the publisher’s booth during the event.

Just as everyone would expect after Square Enix brought Kingdom Hearts III to E3, the publisher is bringing it to Anime Expo as well. The demo for the new Kingdom Hearts game finds itself nestled among other franchises like Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only will expo attendees be able to play some of Square Enix’s most popular released and upcoming games, they’ll also be able to speak with some of the game developers who are working on the titles. They’ll be signing autographs for fans, but you can bet that their appearances will also yield more information on the games that they’re working on once the questions start flowing.

Below you’ll find Square Enix’s full lineup of playable games showing up during the Anime Expo along with more info on the titles.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Releasing for the PlayStation 4 and PC on September 4, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be featured by Square Enix.

“The highly anticipated latest entry to the beloved DRAGON QUEST video game franchise follows the adventure of a hero who must solve the mystery of his fate with the aid of a charming cast of supporting characters. DRAGON QUEST XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age offers a world of adventure, exploration and instances of heroism— all brought to life by the character art of famed manga artist Akira Toriyama and the memorable music of composer Koichi Sugiyama.”

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game

It’s not Square Enix’s traditional take on the Final Fantasy universe, but the franchise’s new trading card game will also be at Anime Expo 2018. The card game is available now, but you can expect more cards to come out shortly after the expo has run its course.

“The FINAL FANTASY Trading Card Game (“FFTCG”) is the result of a close collaboration between Hobby Japan and Square Enix. Designed by former trading card game champion Taro Kageyama, the game received high praise for its blend of strategy, luck and fast-paced gameplay making it very versatile and appealing to all kinds of audiences. The ‘Opus VI’ series of cards will release July 13.”

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will also be shown in force at Anime Expo 2018, the latest version of the game that’s been released. Square Enix will turn players loose on some high-end PCs to demo the game with chances to win Final Fantasy-themed gear even being offered.

“FINAL FANTASY XV WINDOWS EDITION brings ultimate 4K quality to the acclaimed RPG along with add-on content and new features. Join Prince Noctis and his closest friends as they fight against the empire in an effort to reclaim their fallen kingdom. Players can now enjoy the FINAL FANTASY XV base game, all season pass content, all-new side quests and enemies, and more.”

Kingdom Hearts III

As mentioned before, Kingdom Hearts III, the one that everyone’s been waiting for, will also be at Anime Expo 2018. The game’s not due out for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 until January 29, but that doesn’t mean that people can’t demo it ahead of the release.

“In the upcoming action RPG, KINGDOM HEARTS III, players can join forces with Donald Duck and Goofy for the adventure of a lifetime traveling across worlds based on beloved films like Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, and Monsters, Inc., and Walt Disney Animation Studio’s Big Hero 6, Tangled, Frozen, Pirates of the Caribbean and more. Attendees will be able to experience a boss battle against the Rock Titan from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hercules and uncovering the Toy Box world from Toy Story alongside Woody and Buzz.”

Star Ocean: Anamnesis

Get ready to see the beautifully rendered character models and awe-inspiring special attacks bring next-gen graphics to the palm of your hand! Come try the game out at @Crunchyroll HQ and @Anime Expo next week!#AX2018 #CRHQ #CR_AX #StarOcean pic.twitter.com/B4sljH2fUc — Star Ocean (@StarOcean) June 30, 2018

Last but not least is Star Ocean: Anamnesis, a mobile game for both the Android and iOS devices that’s scheduled to be released in July.

“STAR OCEAN: ANAMNESIS puts players in the captain’s chair as they lead a squad of heroes across the galaxy. They will have the freedom to build endless strategic and iconic teams with returning all-star characters from the STAR OCEAN series, choosing between attackers, sharpshooters, defenders, invokers and healers to assemble a powerful crew. Enhanced mobile-specific controls will have users experience fast-paced real-time combat with gorgeous 3D graphics. For the first time in the series, players will also be able to tackle missions together in a brand-new co-op multiplayer mode.”