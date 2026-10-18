Square Enix RPG Series Reportedly Returning With New Game After a Decade

A Square Enix RPG series that hasn’t received a new installment in nearly a decade is reportedly getting a new game, finally. When hearing “Square Enix RPG,” most people probably think of Final Fantasy. Some nostalgics may even think of Dragon Quest. If these two don’t come to mind first, there’s a decent chance it’s become Kingdom Hearts came to mind before both. In the modern era, though, second only to Final Fantasy, is another RPG series, one that hasn’t received a proper new installment since 2017, much to the surprise of many.

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Back in 2017, developer PlatinumGames and publisher Square reinvented its niche series of NieR and took it mainstream with the release of NieR: Automata, one of 2017’s best games, and a game that has sold over 10 million units to date. Before this, NieR was a Drakengard spin-off series most had never heard of, let alone played. The game was such a big hit that many assumed a follow-up would be expedited, but this didn’t happen. Its 2010 predecessor, Nier, got a remaster in the form of Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139.., but otherwise the series has essentially been dormant. This has been surprising, but it’s reportedly coming to an end.

In addition to the recent announcement of a 2012 game returning with a new Nintendo Switch 2 release, Square Enix fans can apparently look forward to a new NieR game. Unfortunately, there is no word on when it will release or what to expect. As for the report, it comes from industry insider Nash Weedle, who doesn’t have a perfect track record but has had undeniable scoops in the past. Unfortunately, the extent of the report is simply word that a new game in the series is in the works, something many may have assumed.

New NieR Coming Soon?

Outside of Voice of Cards, it has more or less been out of the releases. There’s been the aforementioned Nier Replicant, plus Nier Reincarnation, the mobile game, but neither of these are major projects, and both came back in 2021. To this end, he and his team have clearly been cooking something up, seemingly for the last handful of years, which may suggest this next game isn’t very far away, despite what the continual crickets suggest.

Trying to predict a release date with the current amount of information we have is pretty fruitless, but we do know there was one year and 8 months between the reveal and release of NieR: Automata. So, assuming a similar approach is taken with the follow-up, it won’t be out anytime soon unless it’s revealed very soon.