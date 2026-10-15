Nintendo Switch 2 Getting 2012 Square Enix Game, and It Will Be Free for Some

A 2012 Square Enix game has been announced for Nintendo Switch 2, and the 14-year-old port is coming to the new Nintendo console on October 22, exactly one week from today. Further, it will be a free upgrade for those who own the previously released Nintendo Switch version, which came out in 2015. This free upgrade will only be available for a limited time, and it’s not specified what this window of time will be. After this, though, it will be $5, which is $35 cheaper than its full price on the Nintendo eShop.

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More precisely, Feral Interactive is releasing a Nintendo Switch 2 port of IO Interactive-developed and Square Enix-published Hitman: Absolution. For those unfamiliar with this 2012 release, it is the fifth game in the stealth-action Hitman series, and the sequel to 2006’s Hitman: Blood Money. And the two games are connected narratively. You don’t need to have played the previous games to enjoy Absolution, but it certainly enhances the experience. Generally, though, it was made to be enjoyed as a standalone experience.

Upon release, it earned a Metacritic range of 79 to 83. This was slightly down from Hitman: Blood Money. Meanwhile, it sold nearly four million copies at the time, a solid return, but below Square Enix’s expectations for it. We have never received updated sales figures since it came to modern platforms. It must have done pretty well on Nintendo Switch, though, if a Nintendo Switch 2 version is now happening. And Nintendo Switch 2 users appear to be excited because the trailer below doesn’t have a single downvote.

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New Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrades

As for this new Nintendo Switch 2 version, compared to the previous Switch version, it has increased output resolution in both Handheld and TV modes. There is also a new Performance graphics preset in both modes that allows for 60 fps. On top of this, there are improved animations and visual effects, which Feral Interactive says create richer environments. Lastly, there is now Joy-Con mouse support. There are more new features and upgrades than this, but these are what have been highlighted. The rest can be viewed here.

It is also noted that Contracts mode will be available at launch, which will allow players not only to create their own assassination assignments, but also to share them online with other players, all in the name of chasing high scores.

This announcement follows another very recent announcement that revealed a 2010s Square Enix game was getting a new and exclusive release on Nintendo Switch 2. Meanwhile, a former Game of the Year winner came to Nintendo Switch 2 today, and it’s free for some users.