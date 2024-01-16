S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Release Date Revealed

It has been a long time coming, but developer GSC Game World has finally announced the official release date for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. All the way back in 2022, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was originally slated to launch prior to the war in Ukraine uprooting native studio GSC Game World from its home country. In the time since, the developer has returned to working on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in a different region, and now, it is entering the last stretch to at long last bring the game to light.

Announced in a new message and trailer today, GSC Game World revealed that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will now arrive later this year on September 5, 2024, for Xbox Series X/S and PC. Originally, the studio wanted to have Heart of Chernobyl release in the first quarter of 2024. However, after having many fans play the game this past year at Gamescom, it became apparent that more work needed to be done. As a result, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is getting one last delay to ensure that the shooter is as polished as it can be before getting into the hands of players.

"Throughout the frankly challenging development process, we understood the time was of the team's main essence. Seeing the scope of polishing and understanding that we can't push your patience too much, we were absolutely dedicated to releasing the game in Q1 2024, and we worked extra hard to meet the release window," GSC Game World said in its message today. "That, however, doesn't change the fact that at the beginning of this year, we still witnessed the certain amount of technical imperfections that hold S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 below the expected standards for the final experience our fans are waiting for. While there is absolutely no way to make another delay sound less dim, we decided to be clear about our reasons to postpone the game for the sake of yet another wave of polishing."

"We know that you are waiting for this moment, as well as we do. But the preparation needs to be done so that the journey into the Zone goes smoothly and as planned. Thanks for your patience and continuous support, and be ready to see a lot of info about the game further this year."

Although it's disappointing to see that S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 has received another delay, it's far more positive news to now see that the game has an official launch date. Back in 2022, it wouldn't have surprised many to hear that the game was outright canceled following the invasion of Ukraine and its ensuing fallout. For S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 to now be releasing in 2024 is a major achievement for GSC Game World and should prove to be also a big win for Xbox as the title is a console exclusive for the platform.