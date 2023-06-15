S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: The Board Game Launches on Gamefound, Raises Nearly $2 Million in Two Days
The board game adaptation of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.'s crowdfuning campaign funded in less than four minutes after launching on GameFound earlier this week. Awaken Realms started its crowdfunding campaign for S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: The Board Game this week on GameFound, with the project already raising over $1.75 million as of press time after just one day. The game is described as a "fully co-operative, story based "zone" crawler" in which players will control a single Stalker with their own style of play and customize their character with a variety of gear. Players can choose between a one-off mission or a campaign that runs 3 missions and takes about 10-12 hours to play through.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. is a video game franchise set in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone set in an alternate universe. After the initial nuclear disaster that created the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone happened in 1986, a second disaster occurred in 1996 that created strange artifacts and weird phenomenon and mutations within the Zone. Each game in the franchise focuses on a different stalker (a person who roams the Zone) who follows a branching storyline with different potential endings based on which faction they sided with and choices they make. As of now, S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: The Board Game will focus on new characters instead of stalkers from the video games.
Players will get the base S.T.A.L.K.E.R: The Board Game with a $95 pledge. Additional pledges add more miniatures to the game, with Zone Threats, Terrain, and Anomalies all available as either add-ons or as part of a massive Explorer Pledge that costs $219. Fans will have until July 4th to back campaign.
You can check out S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: The Board Game's GameFound campaign here.0comments