Stalker 2 Development Reportedly Resuming

Development on Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl has apparently resumed, following a pause that began as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, where developer GSC Game World was located. Members of the development team reportedly relocated from Kyiv to Prague that same month, and it seems development is back on. A new post by a developer on the game's Discord channel states that "it continues." No additional details have been revealed, as of this writing. The game was originally set to launch in December 2022, but presumably that will no longer be the case.

Given the difficulties that have surrounded the game's developers, hopefully fans will be patient, as more information starts to come in. There's been a lot of excitement surrounding Stalker 2, particularly since it will be the first new entry in the series since 2009's Stalker: Call of Pripyat. However, the safety of the game's developers and families is much more important than any release date, and it's impossible to overstate how difficult it must be to resume development given everything that has happened over the last few months. Hopefully, most fans will just be happy to know that development is back on, and GSC Game World will be given all the time and resources it needs to create a game that matches the team's vision.

As with previous games in the series, Stalker 2 will be a first-person shooter with horror and RPG elements. Few details about the upcoming game have been revealed thus far, but it will be the first in the series released on consoles. Stalker 2 is also slated to release day one on Xbox Game Pass. Last year, GSC Game World announced plans to incorporate the use of NFTs in the game, but opted to remove the feature, following backlash from long-time fans of the series.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is set to release on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Readers interested in learning more about the game can check out all of our previous coverage right here.

[H/T: Video Games Chronicle]