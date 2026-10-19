Star Wars Battlefront 3 Report Claims a Surprising Studio Could Be Tapped to Make the Game

A new report has claimed that Disney is in the process of trying to find a developer to create Star Wars Battlefront 3, and a surprising studio may be in the mix. Upon its arrival back in 2017, Star Wars Battlefront 2 was met with quite a bit of pushback from players due to the game’s monetization and loot box implementations. However, over time, Battlefront 2 has gone on to become one of EA’s most successful multiplayer titles of the decade, as the game still boasts solid player counts at this moment. Naturally, this ongoing success has prompted those in charge of Star Wars at Disney to now greenlight Battlefront 3, with two studios emerging as frontrunners to develop the title.

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According to insider Jeff Grubb, DICE and Bungie are the favorites to end up working on Star Wars Battlefront 3. Speaking in the latest edition of Game Mess Mornings, Grubb said that DICE would be the most likely studio to end up developing Battlefront 3, as it previously worked on both Battlefront and Battlefront 2. If Disney were to go with another team to create Battlefront 3, however, Bungie, which is the studio that created Halo and Destiny, would be in the mix to land the project as well. Grubb stressed that Battlefront 3 isn’t officially in development just yet, but those in charge at Disney are said to be having conversations behind the scenes about what to do with the franchise next.

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While it might be shocking to hear that Bungie could end up creating Star Wars Battlefront 3, this choice is one that might make a fair bit of sense. Bungie obviously has extensive experience with working on shooters, specifically those within the sci-fi genre. This, when combined with the fact that Destiny 2 previously incorporated content tied to Star Wars, shows that Bungie and Disney have a good working relationship that could lead to Battlefront 3 being a possibility.

It’s also worth noting that Bungie is very much in need of a new project. In light of Destiny 2 reaching the end of its life and Marathon not achieving the success that Bungie had hoped for, the studio is desperately searching for what it will do next. Star Wars Battlefront 3 wouldn’t only be a potentially major financial win for the company, but could allow it to get back on course at a time when the studio greatly needs a win.

For now, nothing is official, but how do you feel about the idea of Bungie working on a new Star Wars Battlefront game? And what should this new Battlefront entry feature if it does release in the future? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments.