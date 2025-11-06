All Destiny 2 Renegade Weapons and Their Star Wars References

Destiny 2: Renegade brings the popular gaming franchise front and center with a galaxy far, far away, and it includes tons of references to the film franchise. Bungie revealed the collaboration in a press release that’s chock full of details about the forthcoming expansion. Renegades is inspired by Star Wars but remains firmly within the game’s framework. Still, many of the weapons have the same look and feel of those found in Star Wars, while their names and descriptions are unique. Many were revealed in a “Weapons and Gear” trailer released on November 4, 2025, which you can watch below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Play video

Instead of sitting through the trailer to try to find every referenced weapon belonging to Star Wars, they’re all detailed below. We at ComicBook can’t take all the credit, though, as Redditor r/DestinyTheGame spent the time to dig through and identify each weapon, describing its inspiration. All of these weapons will be in Destiny 2: Renegade when it’s released on December 2, 2025, and they are all similar to or very close approximations of the same kind of kit you’d find while fighting against the Sith to save the galaxy from their evil influence.

M-17 Fast Talker

Image courtesy of Bungie

The M-17 Fast Talker is Destiny 2 Renegade’s version of the DC-17m Interchangeable Weapon System. It is a repeating blaster rifle that Republic Clone Commandos heavily used during the Clone Wars. Some continued to use it during the earliest days of Imperial rule, but it went out of fashion as the Stormtrooper force replaced clones. It has two modes and could switch from blaster to grenade launcher by reconfiguring the weapon’s barrel. It could also be used as a sniper rifle and could be further configured for use as an anti-armor weapon. They’re a common sight in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Star Wars: Force Arena, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Uncivil Discourse

Image courtesy of Bungie

Fans of Star Wars should have no trouble identifying the Uncivil Discourse as the same DL-44 Heavy Blaster used by Han Solo throughout the franchise. The weapon is the product of BlasTech Industries, and, as the name describes, it’s a heavy blaster pistol capable of taking down large enemies. It has a capacity of 50 rounds and an effective range of up to 75 meters, or approximately 246 feet. As the great Han Solo (Harrison Ford) once said, “Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for a good blaster at your side, kid,” while referring to his trusty sidearm. DL-44s continued to be used throughout the Imperial era, as characters like pre-dark-side Ben Solo and Poe Dameron were known to use them.

All or Nothing

Image courtesy of Bungie

The All or Nothing is clearly the same weapon favored by the bounty hunter Boba Fett: an EE-3 Carbine Rifle. These were manufactured by BlasTech Industries and found heavy use throughout and following the Galactic Civil War. It’s the same weapon Fett is holding in Jabba’s Palace in Return of the Jedi, and it features a large capacity, a faster rate of fire when compared to larger blaster rifles used by Stormtroopers, and it boasts a medium range. These had less stopping power than larger blasters, but made up for it with greater accuracy and a faster firing rate. This is likely why Fett enjoyed carrying one throughout his time as a bounty hunter.

Compact Defender

Image courtesy of Bungie

The Compact Defender seen in the trailer is a duplicate of the same blaster used by then-Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in A New Hope. These are called Satine’s Lament and are a type of defense, sporting blaster pistol manufactured by the Drearian Defense Conglomerate. Its name comes from none other than Mandalore’s former Duchess Satine Kryze, a pacifist who abhorred violence, and the one-time almost-lover of Obi-Wan Kenobi. While Satine’s Blaster has little screentime in the franchise’s movies, they’re common in Star Wars comics published by Marvel Comics, and they’ve popped up in other games, including Star Wars Battlefront II.

Modified B-7 Pistol

Image courtesy of Bungie

This heavy-looking pistol is the same one used by Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) during the events leading up to the Galactic Civil War. The K-16 Bryar Pistol is deceptive by design because, while it looks like an ordinary blaster pistol, it’s much more than meets the eye. The K-16 features a modified power unit, which can be used in two different ways. It can power the pistol for use as a standard sidearm, allowing it to fire one shot after another. If that’s not enough to get the job done, the power unit can be used to unleash all of its stored heat in a single powerful blast as a secondary fire option. This isn’t something it can do on repeat. It needs time to rebuild its energy, but it makes for a devastatingly powerful blast when the situation calls for it.

Refurbished A499

Image courtesy of Bungie

Fans of Star Wars: The Mandalorian no doubt recognize the Refurbished A499 as the same one used by Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal). In the franchise, it’s known as an Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster, a devastating disruptor sniper rifle that emits powerful blasts. It can be used to shoot enemies from great distances and can fire disintegration shots that turn enemies to dust. Din does this in the series after Jawas strip his ship. While the A499 is modeled after the weapon first seen in The Mandalorian, its predecessor made its first appearance alongside Boba Fett’s in an animated sequence in the oft-despised 1978 catastrophe that is The Star Wars Holiday Special.

Heirloom

Image courtesy of Bungie

The Heirloom is an apt name for a weapon that was likely passed down for centuries, as it’s the same one used by Chewbacca throughout the franchise. The Wookiee’s Bowcaster is a type of laser crossbow, and due to its size, which is needed to accommodate a Wookiee’s strength, it’s incredibly powerful. While Chewie’s Bowcaster is featured throughout his screen appearances and in comics, fans didn’t get to see just how powerful it is until The Force Awakens. When Han Solo borrows it for a minute to take out a First Order Stormtrooper, he’s shocked at its raw power, as it has no problem dealing death from a distance. Bowcasters aren’t merely Chewie’s favorite toy, as they’re favored by most of the Wookiees of Kashyyyk.

Praxic Blade

Image courtesy of Bungie

This one’s a bit on the nose, and if you clicked on this article, you likely know what the Pracix Blade is. Even if you’ve never seen a Star Wars movie, you must recognize a lightsaber when you see one. These iconic blades have been the preferred weapon throughout the Jedi’s history. Their enemies, the Sith, also use lightsabers, though with bled crystals that emit a red blade. Crafting a lightsaber is an important rite of passage for any Padawan beginning their training under a Jedi Master, and they can create them using a variety of colors. Lightsaber combat is divided into seven distinct Forms recognized by the Jedi. An additional form uses two, while there are so-called “Forbidden Forms” used by the Sith.

Destiny 2: Renegade drops on December 2, 2025. How excited are you? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!