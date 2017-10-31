‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’ to Receive Revamped Loot Box System

There’s a lot of excitement in the air for Star Wars: Battlefront II. And why shouldn’t it be? However, one area where there has been some criticism is with the Loot Crate system, but worry not.

Fans were concerned that there would be a “pay to win” set-up. However, EA/DICE recently posted a new blog explaining how the system has been revamped, making it a well-rounded game for everyone.

So what are the most significant changes to the system? They’re detailed below:

Epic Star Cards, the highest tier of Star Cards available at launch, have been removed from Crates. To help keep everyone on a level playing field, these Star Cards will primarily be available through crafting, with the exception of special Epic Star Cards available through pre-order, deluxe, and starter packs.

You'll need to reach a certain rank to craft upgraded Star Cards. You won't be able to buy a bunch of Crates, grind everything up into crafting materials, and immediately use them to get super powerful Star Cards. You can only upgrade the ability to craft higher tier Star Cards by ranking up through playing the game.

Weapons are locked behind specific milestones. While a select few will be found in Crates, the rest can only be attained by play. Want to unlock a new weapon for your Heavy? Play as a Heavy and you'll gain access to the class's new weapons.

Class-specific gear and items can be unlocked by playing as them. As you progress through your favorite class, you'll hit milestones granting you class-specific Crates. These will include a mix of Star Cards and Crafting Parts to benefit your class's development.

The team also noted the following:

“This system, as well as all of the others, will be continually iterated on and improved. As we first announced at EA Play in June, we’re committed to keeping the community together. All upcoming weapons, maps, heroes, and vehicles introduced in Star Wars Battlefront II’s post-release content will be free so that players can play alongside friends as the world of Star WarsBattlefront II continues to grow. We know that the magic is in the balance, and we’re going to make sure that we continue to make a game that is fun for everyone.”

We’ll see how the final game fares when Star Wars: Battlefront II releases on November 17th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.