New Details On EA’s Cancelled ‘Star Wars’ Game Revealed By Director

Last year EA announced that its unnamed, open-world Star Wars games in development under Visceral Studios — the Deadspace studio that has since been shuttered — was cancelled after years in development.

As you may know, beyond a small and very early tease, we never saw very much of the project, nor was much information on it ever shared either. Naturally, this led many to believe the game was in development trouble and not very far along as a result. And while the former is true to an extent, apparently the latter isn’t as much.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking to USGamer, Creative Director on the project, Amy Hennig — who you may recognize as the creator of the Uncharted series — revealed that the game was actually further along in development than people ever saw. Further, while it was plagued with some development issues it was apparently pretty good.

“So I think Visceral was sort of beset with a lot of challenges,” said Hennig. “Even so, we were making a game; people have said it was an ‘Uncharted Star Wars.’ That’s sort of reductive, but it’s useful because people can kind of visualize something in their head. But what that meant is we obviously had to take the Frostbite Engine, because there was the internal initiative to make sure that everybody was on the same technology, but it was an engine that was made to do first-person shooters not third-person traversal cinematic games. So building all of that third-person platforming and climbing and cover taking and all that stuff into an engine that wasn’t made to do that. We did a lot of foundational work that I think the teams are still benefiting from because it’s a shared engine, but it’s tough when you spend a lot of time doing foundational stuff but then don’t get to go ta-da!

“I wish people could have seen more of it because it was a lot farther along than people ever got a glimpse of. And it was good, you know? But it just didn’t make sense in EA’s business plan, ultimately. Things changed over the course of that time I was there. So you know, what can you do.”

Unfortunately, we will never see what Hennig and Visceral had brewing, but it sounds like it was finally starting to come around and was going to be pretty good. Thankfully, Star Wars fans have Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — which is from the makers of Apex Legends — to look forward to, otherwise this would be even harder to hear.