Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Director Shares Promising New Update About Release

The director of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic has shared a promising new update about the game’s release and ongoing development. At this point, it has been nearly one year since Fate of the Old Republic was announced. Although many details about this highly anticipated new Star Wars game weren’t provided alongside its reveal, director Casey Hudson said at the time that he was hoping the project wouldn’t take a prolonged period of time to see the light of day, specifically noting he wanted it out before 2030. Now, based on new info that Hudson has provided, it sounds as though the game is on track to meet this goal.

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Speaking to The Fourth Curtain, Hudson shared some new insight into how development on Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic has been going. Although Hudson didn’t provide any definitive timelines on when the game might arrive, he did say that Arcanaut Studios, which is helming the project, is working at a “very brisk pace.” He also added that much of the most important work on Fate of the Old Republic is already set in stone, mentioning that this isn’t a game where the development team will have to wait until late in the project’s creation to know how it might pan out.

“I mean if you talk to folks at the studio, we work at a very brisk pace,” Hudson said. “It’s, on the one hand, challenging because we set a high bar for how quickly we can move, but, then, you look at where we get to – we work in six-month cycles of big milestones every six months – and every six months we look at it and go, ‘Oh my god, like – we’ve gone so far!’ And so we’re moving quickly through things. This isn’t a project where we kind of wait around until the end to sort of figure out what we’re doing.”

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As for when we might next see Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, Hudson also confirmed that there are plans to share more of the game in 2027. Specifically, Hudson said that new details on Fate of the Old Republic should drop at some point early next year, indicating that we’re mere months away from getting a new trailer or information of some sort.

“[There are] some pretty exciting things coming next year,” he continued. “So we’re going to be gradually rolling out some new announcements and information about the game, but, you know, you won’t have to wait too long into next year before we’ll have some things to share.”

Currently, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic doesn’t have a broad launch window, nor have platforms for the game been confirmed. Assuming that we do get more info on the project in 2027, though, this could be changing soon enough. Once we have more official details, we’ll be sure to fill you in here on ComicBook.