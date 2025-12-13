Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Director Addresses 2030 Release Date Rumor

The director of the newly announced game, Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic, has addressed rumors and speculation that the game won’t be out until 2030. The state of the video game industry is much different than it was 10 – 15 years ago. Games used to be made relatively quickly, only taking a few years to make with rare exceptions. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 was made in a year and a half, for instance. That game was rushed, but it would have only taken two years if given proper time. Now, games take a painfully long amount of time and sometimes we wait close to five years after even being announced.

With that said, the reveal of Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was one of the most exciting reveals of The Game Awards. The new game is being helmed by Casey Hudson, the original director of Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, at his new studio Arcanaut Studios. The game aims to be a spiritual successor to KOTOR, offering choices, exciting combat, and everything else you’d expect from a big single-player RPG in the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Will Be Out Before 2030, Says Game Director

However, many grew disappointed when they learned that Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic only began development this year when the studio was formed in July. It signified that this game was still many years away, with some suggesting it would be until the 2030s due to the scale of a game like this. However, Hudson has taken to social media to address this. The director denied these claims, stating that the very mysterious Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic will be out before 2030 and joked that he’s not getting any younger.

Don’t worry about the “not till 2030” rumors. Game will be out before then. I’m not getting any younger! https://t.co/YKYQFgXOGR — Casey Hudson (@CaseyDHudson) December 13, 2025

Of course, the window for a game like this is small. 2026 is just weeks away, and there’s no chance it will be released next year or the following year. 2028 also feels like a long shot… but 2029 may be more feasible. That is before 2030, but it may not be much more reassuring. 2028 isn’t impossible, but it seems like a lot of work for a brand-new studio that will likely have to hire a bunch more people to get this thing cooking.

There’s also the fact that development can be unpredictable and the game could be delayed at any time, pushing it into the 2030s. Either way, it at least sounds like the plan is to get Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic out the door in the next five years. Hopefully, we won’t be left in the dark on this project for years like Star Wars Eclipse and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, though.

