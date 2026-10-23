Star Wars: Galactic Racer’s First Update Adds Fan-Requested Feature

It’s just been over two weeks since Star Wars: Galactic Racer began blistering players’ thumbs, but the beloved new game from the galaxy far, far away is already getting better thanks to its first major update. While technically introduced as a “quality-of-life patch,” the update brings a significant, fan-requested evolution to the game’s online multiplayer offerings.

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Specifically, Galactic Racer has increased its online multiplayer party size from three players to six. The arcade-y, roguelite racer’s competitive online modes already offered an awesome way for players to extend their stay in the Outer Rim, challenging friends and family in the game’s lightning-quick competitions. But doubling the player count obviously opens even more opportunities to trash talk competitors and prove your prowess behind Galactic Racer‘s ridiculously fast Speeder Bikes, Skim Speeders, Landspeeders, and Podracers.

Courtesy of Fume Games

While passionate fans of the game will surely appreciate the opportunity to compete in races with more live players, the increased party size isn’t the only new addition the patch has introduced. Console players have been feeling Galactic Racer‘s need for speed since day one, but PC gamers have admittedly hit a few roadblocks due to the title’s previous lack of key rebinding support. That issue has been somewhat remedied with the addition of multiple keyboard layout presets supporting AZERTY keys, as well as left- and right-handed play.

But these welcome tweaks to the PC version are apparently just the start of addressing the mouse-and-keyboard crowd’s woes, as developer Fuse Games has also promised to continue focusing on key rebinding, with further fixes and refinements planned for future updates.

Beyond the doubled online multiplayer count and initial steps towards addressing the rebinding issues, Galactic Racer‘s first update also brings with it a handful of other quality-of-life improvements. These subtler inclusions include the following:

An increase to the number of credits you receive when you join mid-Tour in online multiplayer from 4,000 to 6,000

Transition tidy-ups for Spectator camera view

Removal of the option to ‘Exit the game’ from the multiplayer menu to stop accidental quits

A few party stability fixes

A fix for the PS5 connection issue

A fix for the AMD Frame Interpolation game crash issue

Courtesy of Fuse Games

If you’re yet to climb into the cockpit and immerse yourself in the game’s unique blend of adrenaline-pumping arcade racing and its engaging run-based, roguelite structure, it’s the perfect time to strap in and hit those afterburners. Earning an impressive 88% on Metacritic at launch, Galactic Racer has already been praised as the best Star Wars game to enter the galaxy in years.

And that’s saying a lot given that it arrived shortly after the also-excellent Star Wars: Zero Company. Of course, this update makes a great game even better, especially for those who’ve conquered its campaign and are now primarily focused on leaving the online competition in the dust.

For much more on Galactic Racer, including ComicBook’s review, which called it “an unexpectedly excellent roguelite,” put the pedal to the medal and head on over to ComicBook’s extensive archives on the game.