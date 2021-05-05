Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Trends as Fans Beg for a Sequel
Since the game's release in 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has found an audience of passionate fans. While rumors of a sequel have been bouncing around for a very long time, EA and Respawn Entertainment have been notably quiet. In honor of May the 4th, Star Wars fans took to social media, not only to share their love for Fallen Order, but to beg for some news regarding a follow-up game. It seems like a very safe bet that a sequel will be announced at some point, but fans will just have to keep hoping news regarding Cal Kestis comes in the near future!
Are you disappointed a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order hasn't been announced yet? What would you like to see in a sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order!
It's easily one of the most beloved Star Wars games.
prevnext
Today feels like the right time to ask for a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It is easily the BEST game with the Star Wars brand. Where’s the sequel? #MayThe4thBeWithYou #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/ewBignbiUF— James V. Simpson (@jamesvsimpson) May 5, 2021
That would be delightful news to wake up to, though.
prevnext
“go to hell” is basic. “i hope you’re sleeping when info on the Jedi Fallen Order sequel is released” is smart. it’s possible. it’s terrifying.— nina 📖 star wars day ! (@kestisdjarin) May 5, 2021
The game is the perfect way to celebrate May the 4th!
prevnext
@Lucasfilm_Ltd this how I celebrating, #MayThe4thBeWithYou playing me some Star Wars: Jedi fallen order. Please someone @EA bring a sequel trailer to E3 pic.twitter.com/0IyvbtIxVp— jamarr (@jamarr3) May 5, 2021
Apex Legends or Fallen Order sequel... tough choice.
prevnext
Gonna sound petty for a minute (a rare thing for me, at least online) but if Apex Legends didn't exist, then @Respawn could be working harder at making the sequel to the AMAZING AND OUTSTANDING Jedi Fallen Order that we deserve rather than dealing with Apex marketplace crashes... pic.twitter.com/xgq7Z19oLq— FilmFanaticX #SaveTheARCLIGHT #SaveTheCineramaDome (@FilmFanaticX1) May 5, 2021
Some went right to the developer to ask!
prevnext
@Respawn Any Jedi: Fallen Order sequel details coming soon?— Jordan May (@jordanmayart) May 4, 2021
Not yet, sadly.
prevnext
Y’all have Fallen Order trending and I thought a sequel got announced— KYLO GLENN (@glennking_439) May 4, 2021
At least we got the first one on Game Pass.
prevnext
Fallen Order sequel when? pic.twitter.com/3SISiKYVRQ— Conor Targaryen (@Conor_Targaryen) May 4, 2021
For now, we'll just have to keep waiting!
prev
May the fourth be with us, announcing a Jedi: Fallen Order remaster and— Force willing— a sequel. pic.twitter.com/HOIzsyjJJ5— Wade Langer (@WadeLanger) May 4, 2021