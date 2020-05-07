Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Teased by EA

✖

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has proven to be a major success for Electronic Arts. In a conference call announcing their financial results for the end of the fiscal year, the publisher revealed that the title has had more than 10 million unique users since the game's release in November. As such, it should come as little surprise that the title will be the “first title in an entirely new franchise," according to EA CEO Andrew Wilson. That wording comes from an earnings call, and it should give some hope to fans that might want to see a return to the world introduced in the game.

Of course, those that played Jedi: Fallen Order know that the game ends with protagonist Cal Kestis still alive, and roaming the galaxy. Many fans had incorrectly assumed the character would be killed off by the end of the game since few Jedi are left alive between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, but it seems that Cal's adventures are only just beginning.

Fans couldn't be blamed for assuming the worst for Cal Kestis. After all, new characters introduced outside of the Star Wars films don't have the best track record of survival, and that also goes for characters introduced in video games. Characters like Dash Rendar (Shadows of the Empire) and Starkiller (The Force Unleashed) both set a bit of a precedent, in that regard. Cal could face a similar fate somewhere down the line, but that might not happen for some time.

It will be interesting to see where Cal's story goes from here. The character was last seen on the Mantis, alongside his crew. With Vader now aware of Cal's existence, it would seem that the Dark Lord of the Sith will remain in pursuit of the hero and his friends.

At this time, it's impossible to say what a sequel to Fallen Order might cover, but fans of the game should be happy to hear news of a potential sequel. It could be sometime before an official announcement is made, but EA's all-digital Play Live event in June could be a safe bet.

