Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Players Warned Ahead of Release by EA

EA has issued a plea, and in the process, a warning to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players ahead of its release this week on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. This Friday, on April 28, the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel will release worldwide. And it looks poised to be the second biggest launch this year, behind only Hogwarts Legacy. That said, if you're wary of the narrative-driven game being spoiled then you may want to stay off Twitter, Reddit, and other places until you play it. As you may have seen if you browse these parts of the Internet, the game's street date has been broken, and as a result, spoilers are already starting to surface online. To this end, EA has asked players not to spoil the game.

Following the leaks, the official EA Star Wars Twitter account specifically asked players who have gotten their hands early on the game to "be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers." Is this going to stop spoilers from being spread, probably not, but it also serves as a subtle warning to fans to be diligent to avoid said spoilers.

"No spoilers! We're beyond excited for everyone to experience Star Wars Jedi: Survivor this week," reads the tweet. "We ask that you please be mindful of others and avoid posting or sharing spoilers. And remember, BD is watching!"

Adding ot this, Pete Stewart, a writer on the game, reiterated this plea, noting the team has not only worked hard, but work hard to create something that will surprise players. Stewart also notes not only is it "disheartening" for players to have the game spoiled, but for the developers as well.

"Please, friends, don't spoil the game. We all worked very hard to create something that hopefully surprises and delights you all," added Stewart. "I know a lot of people will be upset to see spoilers before they get to play, and for us it's REALLY disheartening to see as well. Be kind, y'all."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is set to release worldwide on April 28 via PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Star Wars game -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation -- click here.