Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Confirms Addition of Iconic Star Wars Planet

Prior to its launch at the end of this month, the director of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has confirmed that the Fallen Order sequel will be taking players to one of the most iconic planets seen in the Star Wars galaxy. Although Jedi: Survivor is so near its launch date, many of the finer details of the upcoming action-adventure game have continued to remain secretive. Despite many ongoing questions from fans, though, Jedi: Survivor director Stig Asmussen opted to finally verify one prominent fan theory.

Speaking recently at Star Wars Celebration, Asmussen announced that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will end up taking players to Coruscant. Seen most prominently in the prequel films, Coruscant is one of the central hubs of the Star Wars universe as it's the planet where the Empire primarily rules from and is formerly where the Jedi Order resided. Asmussen didn't provide any additional details about why Jedi: Survivor's main protagonist, Cal Kestis, will be venturing to Coruscant, but previous trailers for the game have implied that this would be one destination seen in the sequel.

"We're taking our Metroidvania approach a step further and, just to talk about another planet, we're going to have Coruscant as well," Asmussen informed fans. "I think there's been a lot of speculation on that, and [I'm] just confirming it here."

Despite finally revealing that Coruscant would appear in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, it seems like the planet's inclusion might not be open-ended as other worlds in the game will be. In a subsequent message on social media, EA's communications director Andy McNamara made clear that Coruscant was never said to be a "freely explorable world," as some fans claimed. With this in mind, McNamara seems to be implying that Coruscant will be appearing in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it could be far more linear when compared to other locales.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer to see how Coruscant is included in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor as the game is finally slated to release at the end of this month on April 27th. When it does release, it will be playable across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

