Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Angers Fans With Controversial Release Decision

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is upsetting Star Wars fans with a controversial decision regarding its release. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will undoubtedly be one of the biggest games of the year purely because it's a Star Wars game. However, it also has a lot of hype riding on it because of the immense success of its 2019 predecessor which was a huge commercial hit, partially because it was the first single-player Star Wars game in quite some time. Fans have been anxiously awaiting the sequel for years and now, it's just days away from releasing, however some fans may have to skip out on it.

A picture of physical copies of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor leaked online and a little label above the rating on the front of the box indicates that a download is "required". Given the game is reportedly over 140GBs to download digitally, one can assume the physical copy is a similar size. A Blu-ray disc can only fit so much data and while some games will use two discs, it seems Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will require a download in order for people to play the game. This means not all of the data required to play the game is on the disc and those without internet will not be able to play the game. There's also people with data caps, painfully slow internet, and other variables that could prevent someone from being able to do the required download. For game preservationists, this is also frustrating as the idea of the servers for Xbox and PlayStation going offline one day could mean there would be no way to download the game in the future.

Naturally, this is upsetting people. Star Wars is a massive franchise with fans all over the world on military bases, rural areas, and so on that may struggle to download the game or not be able to download it at all. Whether a work around will materialize remains to be seen, but the fans are certainly not pleased with this news.

