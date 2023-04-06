Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Has a Massive File Size

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order fans looking forward to the release of Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor may want to make some room on their consoles or PC in preparation for the game's release. The sequel's file size was revealed this week with Electronic Arts confirming among other details that players will need a whopping 155 GB of space for the PC version of the game. File sizes for the PlayStation and Xbox platforms haven't been revealed just yet, but it follows that the file size should be somewhat comparable to what the PC version of the game demands.

The first news of the game's file size came from the PC requirements published by EA this week. If you're playing on PC, 155 GB is the starting point for storage space no matter if you're looking to hit the recommended or minimum requirements. AAA games from bigger publishers often come in at around 100 GB nowadays, but asking for 155 GB is quite the tall order even considering what's become the new norm.

The rest of the PC specs can be seen below to give an idea of what this game will ask of your PC depending on how you want it to run:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Minimum PC Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

RAM: 8Gb

CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

CPU AMD: Ryzen 5 1400

GPU AMD: Radeon RX 580

GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

Storage: 155Gb

CPU alternate: Intel Core i7-7700

GPU alternate: Nvidia GTX 1070

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Recommended PC Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

RAM: 16Gb

CPU Features: 4 core / 8 threads

CPU AMD: Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU AMD: RX 6700 XT

GPU Features: DX12, 8Gb VRAM

Storage: 155Gb SSD

CPU alternate: Intel Core i5 11600K

GPU alternate: Nvidia RTX2070

The Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store should have their listings updated soon enough so that we can see how the storage requirements shake up there, but again, it's likely they'll be comparable to what's seen here, so start evaluating your storage situation now if you've got plans to play this Star Wars game right when it's out.