Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Expansion Brings Galaxy's Edge to The Sims 4

During Thursday's Gamescom Opening Night Live event, EA and Maxis pulled back the curtain on The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, a new expansion that will bring Disney's Galaxy's Edge park to the game. The expansion will give Sims 4 players an opportunity to explore the planet, interact with Star Wars characters, and see a number of sights faithful to the attraction. It's a unique collaboration, but one that looks promising for fans of Star Wars and The Sims! In addition to visiting Batuu, players will be able to decorate their homes with Star Wars-inspired accents from the park!

“With The Sims, we’ve always strived to create content that takes players’ imaginations beyond their limits to tell fun and unique stories in the game, and with The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu, they’ll be able to take their Sims on an adventure to the edge of the galaxy,” said Lyndsay Pearson, The Sims executive producer and GM in a press release. “We’re such big Star Wars fans, and set out to create an authentic and immersive Star Wars experience for players that also embodies the self-expression and deep storytelling possibilities with The Sims.”

On Batuu, Sims players will have the option of allying with Rey, Vi Moradi and The Resistance, or Kylo Ren and the First Order. Completing missions will unlock new clothing and decoration options. Players will have their own droids as well, which can be customized. Players will have the ability to visit locations such as Oga's Cantina, and work with Hondo Ohnaka to complete smuggling missions, in an homage to the Smuggler's Run ride. All in all, it sounds like a perfect option for those that can't visit the park right now!

While this certainly seems to be the most significant Star Wars tie-in The Sims 4 has seen at this time, it's not the first. Late last year, Maxis released a statue of The Child in the game to celebrate the character's popularity in The Mandalorian.

The Sims 4 Star Wars: Journey to Batuu will release September 8th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The expansion will retail for $19.99.

