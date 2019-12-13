Baby Yoda Officially Arrives in The Sims 4

Ever since its appearance in the final moments of the first episode of The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda has taken over the internet. Currently known only as “The Child,” the cute little creature has appeared just about everywhere of late, from official merchandise, to fan-made mash-ups in video games. The latest appearance for Baby Yoda is in The Sims 4, where the creature can be purchased in-game as a decorative sculpture. Unlike some of those other video game appearances, however, this isn’t a gag, or something created by a fan or player; this is an official, Disney-licensed addition to the game!

The statue was added in the latest patch of the game, but developer Maxis kept it under wraps, leaving it out of the notes. The item’s caption reads “This statue is a lovable replica inspired by the Disney+ live action series, The Mandalorian.” The statue can be found in the game’s Build/Buy Mode and can be purchased for 504 Simoleons.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In our polarized times, it’s rare to see everyone come together on something, but Baby Yoda seems to be the rare exception. The internet has clearly fallen in love with The Child, with many declaring their intent to protect the adorable creature should the show’s other protagonist fall into a Sarlacc Pit, get decapitated or face some equally gruesome end. Considering The Child has had to save the ‘mando on at least one occasion so far, that could happen a lot sooner, rather than later!

Released in 2014, The Sims 4 is the latest in Maxis’ series of life simulation games. Since its release, the game has seen a steady stream of free and paid additional content. Baby Yoda’s appearance is not the first officially-licensed appearance by the Star Wars brand in the game. In 2014 and 2015, costumes of Star Wars characters were made available, including adult Yoda, Boba Fett and Darth Maul.

It will be interesting to see if Baby Yoda’s appearance in The Sims 4 foreshadows a bigger video game appearance. While the statue is a neat addition, a more interactive video game appearance would likely garner far more attention from fans. Considering the character’s beloved status, it seems that it’s only inevitable!

Do you plan on checking out Baby Yoda in The Sims 4? Have you been keeping up with The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!