Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Revealed in New Trailer

Ubisoft has revealed the release date for Star Wars Outlaws in a new story trailer for the open-world game. All the way back in 2021, Ubisoft announced that its studio Massive Entertainment had begun developing a Star Wars project in tandem with Lucasfilm Games. It wasn't until this past summer, though, that Ubisoft opted to finally lift the veil on this game, which was titled Star Wars Outlaws. Now, after nearly a year of silence, Star Wars Outlaws has re-emerged and will actually be launching quite soon.

Clocking in at roughly three minutes, the newest trailer for Star Wars Outlaws was let loose by Ubisoft and focuses on the game's narrative and characters. Front and center throughout the trailer is Kay Vess, who is the main protagonist of Outlaws alongside her pet-like friend Nix. Vess and Nix have been predominantly highlighted in past trailers for Outlaws, but it's the villains that take center stage in this new video. One such antagonist is that of Sliro, who is the leader of a crime organization dubbed the Zerek Besh. Outside of Sliro, this trailer also features Jabba the Hutt and the Crimson Dawn, both of which should be familiar to longtime Star Wars fans. A number of references and Easter eggs tied to the mainline Star Wars films also happen to show up as well.

You can watch the full trailer for yourself right here:

"In search of true freedom, the resourceful Kay and Nix will journey through the underworld and across the Outer Rim, taking on jobs from syndicates, facing off against intimidating foes, avoiding oppressive Imperial rule and recruiting a skilled outlaw crew in order to pull off one of the greatest heists the galaxy has ever seen," said creative director Julian Gerighty of the game's premise in an accompanying press release.

"Star Wars Outlaws invites fans to experience a side of the galaxy that has a treasure trove yet to be explored, the exploits of the scoundrels taking advantage of the golden age of the underworld. We've been inspired by Massive Entertainment's dedication to bringing this aspect of Star Wars to life, including both iconic and new things for fans to explore in an open world," added Lucasfilm Games VP Douglas Reilly.

As for the launch date of Star Wars Outlaws, it happened to be revealed at the conclusion of this new trailer. The game is set to release at the end of this summer on August 30, 2024, and will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Ubisoft Connect. Those who opt to purchase either the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition of Outlaws will then be granted early access three days ahead of time on August 27.