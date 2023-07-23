Star Wars Outlaws Will Let Players Work for Jabba the Hutt

In true outlaw fashion, Ubisoft's upcoming open-world game Star Wars Outlaws will allow players to work for the notorious gangster Jabba the Hutt. Following its big reveal a little over a month ago, Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have slowly been sharing new details about Outlaws and what it will entail. And while there's still a lot about the game that is being hidden, it's now known that one major character and planet seen frequently in Star Wars media will be present.

Shared during a recent panel at San Diego Comic-Con dedicated to Star Wars Outlaws, the development team unveiled that the planet of Tatooine will be found in the game. Specifically, players will be able to traverse the region of Mos Eisley, which is seen often in various Star Wars films and TV shows. While in this area, Star Wars Outlaws will allow players to interact with Jabba the Hutt. Much like Han Solo, the main character of Outlaws, Kay Vess, will be able to take on assignments from Jabba or also choose to betray him. It's not known just how large of a role Jabba the Hutt will play in Outlaws, but his involvement makes a ton of sense given that he's at the center of the criminal underworld that the game will focus on.

Outside of announcing Jabba's inclusion in Star Wars Outlaws, Ubisoft has also recently been sharing new info on just how vast the game will be. Since Outlaws is the first-ever open-world Star Wars video game, some fans have been wondering just how expansive its universe will be. Although specifics still aren't known, those at Ubisoft have said that the various planets seen in Outlaws will be roughly twice the size of certain regions in Assassin's Creed Odyssey. As such, there's clearly going to be a done to do in this game once it arrives.

Currently, Ubisoft hasn't provided a specific launch date for Star Wars Outlaws and has only broadly committed to releasing the game at some point in 2024. Regardless of when it does arrive, though, it's known to be in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

How do you feel about Star Wars Outlaws once again taking fans to the planet of Tatooine? And are you planning to play this game for yourself when it releases next year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T IGN]