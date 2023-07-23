Star Wars Outlaws' New Behind the Scenes Trailer Details Planets, Inspirations, and More

A new behind the scenes featurette has been released for Star Wars Outlaws. Star Wars is obviously one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment. It is a total juggernaut that has existed since 1977, expanding with movies, books, video games, TV shows, comics, and much more. In all of that time, we have seen Star Wars through many different lenses and characters. It's a world that has numerous different eras and has different layers that interest fans whether that be through the Jedi Order, the criminal underworld, or the more war-based side of things with stormtroopers and rebels. However, believe it or not, there has never been an open-world Star Wars game. It's likely one of the many canceled Star Wars games would've probably made that happen already, but now we are actually getting one that will bring that idea to life.

At San Diego Comic-Con, Ubisoft released a new behind the scenes trailer for Star Wars Outlaws that goes into great detail about how the game was made. They walk through the inspirations for the story, some new details about the characters, and give new information about the various planets that will be available in the game. For those who have been wanting to learn more about how Star Wars Outlaws fits into the Star Wars universe, it's a pretty great video. Some of the developers even go on to explain that Lucasfilm helped Ubisoft settle on setting the game between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, partially because then it will allow them to feature some key characters like Jabba the Hutt.

As of right now, Star Wars Outlaws doesn't have a concrete release date outside of 2024, so it's unclear how consistent the marketing will be for the game. After Comic-Con, it's entirely possible the game goes dark until the fall or even the holiday season when The Game Awards happens. There aren't many major events until then, so things may get a bit quiet.

