ZWEIHÄNDER Reforged Launches New Kickstarter

The dark fantasy RPG ZWEIHÄNDER returns as a new edition with a new publisher. Today, World of Design launched the Kickstarter campaign for ZWEIHÄNDER Reforged, a new edition of the dark fantasy RPG built using a d100 system heavily inspired by the original Warhammer Fantasy Roleplaying Game. The original ZWEIHÄNDER won the 2018 ENnie Award for Best Game and Product of the Year and its game system was used with several other games, such as Flames of Freedom. According to a press release announcing the game, the new Reforged Edition features brand new content and builds out the world of the game, as well as improving upon gameplay mechanics and actual book layout. You can check out the Kickstarter here.

ZWEIHÄNDER is a deadly dark fantasy roleplaying game where players create a survivor, a character who once had an ordinary life before they faced a near-death experience, often featuring a supernatural power. Characters are built by picking a Profession (the First Edition featured dozens of ordinary professions with different abiliites) and an Ancestry that included both human and fantasy choices. While other fantasy RPGs are focused on heroes, ZWEIHÄNDER's Survivors represents the ordinary people. When making a check, players roll a d100 and compare it to the corresponding skill plus any modifiers determined by the scenario – if the roll is equal to or lower than the chance, the chance is successful.

Keeping with the "Grim and Perilous" theme, ZWEIHÄNDER is exceptionally deadly and suffering wounds can lead to lingering or permanent injuries with a chance of permanent incapacitation or death. While the Reforged version offers an alternative Scar system that provides an alternative to the current death mechanics, the new game still has the same dark feel as before and will feature art by Dejan Mandic, who provided illustrations for the previous edition.

According to a Q&A ahead of the book, ZWEIHÄNDER Reforged streamlines current gameplay and adds a significant amount of new content to the previous Revised Core Rulebook. A conversion guide will also be provided for older content.

Ahead of the Kickstarter's launch, ZWEIHÄNDER publisher World of Game Design provided ComicBook.com with some exclusive interior artwork, which can be seen below: