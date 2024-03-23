Stardew Valley Update 1.6 Features a Secret Weapon From Another Game

After a long wait, Stardew Valley fans on PC finally got their hands on Update 1.6 this week. Update 1.6 is not the biggest Stardew Valley update ever released, but it is quite big. More than this, it may be the final major update to the game. If it is, developer ConcernedApe has given fans an excellent swan song. Not only does Stardew Valley add lots of new content, but it improves so many aspects of the game. And of course, there are plenty of secrets to be discovered.

One of these secrets, which is also one of the best, involves a sword that unless you knew about the secret, you'd probably never come across. To get the sword, you need to begin by taking the Ancient Doll and throwing it into the lava pool on floor 100 in the mines. From here, you need to take the item you receive for doing this to the new pylon in the Wizard's basement.

Once you complete these two steps, you will be rewarded with the Meowmere Sword from Terraria. If you're familiar with Terraria, you may know this sword as a hard mode, post-Moon Lord, auto-swinging melee weapon. It is quite good, and while its appearance in Stardew Valley may seem random, these two games have crossed over in the past.

As for how anyone figured this out, good question. Assuming this wasn't figured out through the files, it was probably deduced by a Terraria player because only a Terraria player would ever think to do this because this is what you do in the game to summon the wall of flesh. Unfortunately, while the sword is good in Terraria, it is not as good in Stardew Valley. Apparently endgame Terraria is a cake walk to Stardew Valley.

Stardew Valley Update 1.6 is currently only available on PC. When it will come to other platforms, developer ConcernedApe has not said. For more coverage on Stardew Valley -- including all of the latest Stardew Valley news, all of the latest Stardew Valley rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Stardew Valley secrets -- click here.

H/T, Reddit.