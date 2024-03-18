Stardew Valley Update 1.6 Adds New Farm Type

The new Stardew Valley Update 1.6, which is set to release on March 19 via PC, is set to add a new farm type. The news comes the way of ConcernedApe, the developer behind the game who has been teasing Stardew Valley fans snippets of Update 1.6's patch notes over the past week or so. This is how we learned a long-running conspiracy within the SDV community was real. Meanwhile, we also now know about the aforementioned farm type because of this.

Taking to X, ConcernedApe specifically relayed word that the "Meadowlands Farm" type has been added to the game with Update 1.6. According to the patch notes of Update 1.6, this new farm type has "chewy blue grass that animals love." The patch notes add that the farm type starts out with a coop and two chickens.

What is unclear is how big the farm will be. As fans have pointed out, it starts out with more than normal, so it is possible the farm will be smaller, but this is just speculation. Unfortunately, Update 1.6 will only be available via PC at launch. So, console and mobile players looking forward to chewy blue grass are going to have to wait. How long, remains to be seen. ConcernedApe has yet to provide any details beyond promising players on other platforms will get Update 1.6 "soon."

As you may know, ConcernedApe has previously teased that there is much more to this update than fans currently know. Whether this new farm type is what was being referred to, we don't know, but it presumably is, or at least a slice of it.

Stardew Valley is available via mobile devices, PC, Nintendo Switch, PS Vita, PS4, and Xbox One. It is also playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, but not natively, only via backward compatibility. For more coverage on Stardew Valley -- including all of the latest Stardew Valley news, all of the latest Stardew Valley rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Stardew Valley community speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will this be enough to get you jump back in Stardew Valley?