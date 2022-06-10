Starfield Release Window Seemingly Leaked

✖

It looks like Bethesda's upcoming RPG Starfield might finally have a more well-defined release window. Early last month, Xbox and Bethesda announced that Starfield would be pushed from its November 2022 launch window and would instead now be releasing in the first half of next year. And while we haven't heard anything else about the project since this delay, it looks like Xbox may have just leaked when the game will arrive.

Spotted on Reddit recently, an ad for Xbox Game Pass was found that claimed Starfield would be due out in "Early 2023." While this obviously isn't an exact release date, or even a release month, the "early" designator here is new. Typically, games that are said to be coming out in the early part of any given year end up launching within the first couple of months. As such, even though Bethesda has only committed to releasing Starfield in the first six months of 2023, it seems more likely that the game could arrive at some point between January and March.

While there are still many questions to be had about Starfield, it seems likely that many of those answers will end up coming about in just a couple of days. The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is poised to transpire this Sunday, June 12th, and will almost certainly end up highlighting Starfield in a rather prominent manner. Whether or not Bethesda commits to a new launch date for the game at this event remains to be seen, but we should almost certainly get a look at gameplay from the project.

Be sure to keep following our coverage here at ComicBook.com at that time if you'd like to stay in the loop. Until then, the one thing we know for certain about Starfield is that it will exclusively be releasing on Xbox Series X and PC when it does hit store shelves next year.

Do you believe that we'll be getting a new release date for Starfield later this weekend? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.