Starfield Isn't Recommended for Steam Deck Users

Starfield probably isn't something Steam Deck users will want to play at the moment. The Steam Deck is one of the coolest pieces of gaming hardware in recent memory as it allows you to take your PC games on the go with you, continuing your progress wherever you are. Of course, it won't be as nice of an experience as playing on a expensive rig, but it's a very competent device that is capable of a lot. Not only can it run games like Red Dead Redemption 2 quite well, but it can also do things like emulation. It's a very freeing device, but it does have its limitations.

Starfield appears to be pretty limited on Steam Deck. Yes, if you already own it on Steam and want to give it a shot, go for it. However, if you only have a Steam Deck, this probably won't be the place to play Starfield at the moment. The game is already pushing top-end PCs to their limits, even though it probably shouldn't be. Even the Xbox Series X version tops out at 30FPS, so naturally, you might expect a device like the Steam Deck to be against the odds here. While it does run, the performance varies. Initial reviews suggested that Starfield is a bit messy on Steam Deck with unstable performance, crashes, and more. For the best results, it's being noted that players should put things on lower settings. However, you may experience frame rate drops into the low 20s during combat or in particularly busy areas like cities. Some have noted they get 30FPS in not-as-intensive situations and locations, which is on par with consoles as least from a frame rate perspective.

So, if you want to play Starfield on Steam Deck, maybe hold off. Director Todd Howard said this past summer that they'd have more to share about handhelds at a later date and that never happened, so it's possible that Bethesda is still working on the optimization. After all, this is a huge game and Bethesda was probably interested in getting Starfield in the best shape for the platforms it is supposed to release on. Steam Deck versions are totally optional and that's probably for the best, as it can divert time and resources away from games that need more polish.

How Does Starfield Run on Xbox Series S?

On Xbox Series S, Starfield surprisingly holds its own. There have been concerns for a while that the weaker Xbox is holding games back, but that doesn't appear to be the case for Starfield. Granted, this may be thanks to Xbox offering its own resources and engineers to Bethesda since they're a first-party studio now, but it runs at 30FPS and looks very pretty. It does have some dips in FPS, but that is also present on the Series X version.

Starfield Review

ComicBook gave Starfield a 4 out of 5 and noted that despite its flaws, it's still a great Bethesda RPG: "My opinion of Starfield is overall high despite what the many criticisms outlined here might suggest. It's a Bethesda RPG, and even Bethesda's middling options blow competitors out of the water when it comes to choice and freedom, so Starfield was always going to be a success. Whether it's enough of a success to uplift Xbox and make someone buy a new console is another discussion, but Starfield itself is perfectly competent and – dare I say it – fun, and even the most frustrating moments were unable to deter me from wanting more."

