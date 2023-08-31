Starfield Seems to Run Quite Well on Xbox Series S

Starfield seems to be pretty solid on Xbox Series S. Starfield is one of the biggest games of the year and it's finally here. Starting later today, fans who own the Premium Edition will get to dive deep into Bethesda's first RPG in eight years. The initial reviews for Starfield are quite strong, even though it's not Bethesda's most well-reviewed game to date. It is, however, their most polished according to a lot of reviewers. Although it still has bugs, Starfield is not as egregious with them as past Bethesda games which can likely be attributed to the resources and time Microsoft gave Bethesda after the acquisition.

Of course, with such a massive and ambitious game like Starfield, you're going to want some good hardware to play it. Megaton computers and the Xbox Series X will be the go-to for many, but for those who play casually and prefer the Xbox Series S, you don't have to fear. You won't be left out of the fun as the game seems to run quite smoothly on the console. There have been concerns over the last few years that the Xbox Series S is holding back games, but when it comes to Starfield, it doesn't seem to be the case. As showcased in footage from Tom Warren, the game runs at a pretty stable frame rate and doesn't compromise on the graphics. There are some frame stutters and such, but Warren noted those are also visible on the Series X version of the game as well. It's likely these will be ironed out in patches after the game releases, though.

Starfield runs well on Xbox Series S. Bethesda has done some smart optimization work to not compromise the visual quality and performance on the Xbox Series S. Here's Neon, a city in Starfield, running on Xbox Series S pic.twitter.com/0CF3FCSWPF — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 31, 2023

This is pretty huge as Bethesda is kind of hit or miss with the performance of its games. We have seen multiple broken or rocky launches from Bethesda in the past, but Starfield seems to have really ironed out these issues and also made it work well on some lesser hardware. Of course, only time will tell if the fans respond as positively to it as critics have.

Starfield Review

ComicBook's Tanner Dedmon gave Starfield a 4 out of 5 and although there were some notable issues, it didn't stop him from praising the game: "My opinion of Starfield is overall high despite what the many criticisms outlined here might suggest. It's a Bethesda RPG, and even Bethesda's middling options blow competitors out of the water when it comes to choice and freedom, so Starfield was always going to be a success. Whether it's enough of a success to uplift Xbox and make someone buy a new console is another discussion, but Starfield itself is perfectly competent and – dare I say it – fun, and even the most frustrating moments were unable to deter me from wanting more."

Starfield Early Access Release

Starfield will be available starting tonight for those that own the Premium Edition of the game. The game will release on September 6th for everyone else. If you're playing the game through Xbox Game Pass, you can do a cheap upgrade to the Premium Edition and play the game early by following the steps at this link.