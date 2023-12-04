New Starfield Deal Includes Free Ice Cream

If you haven't purchased Bethesda and Xbox's latest RPG Starfield for yourself just yet, could some free ice cream potentially sway your purchase? In the months since Starfield first launched, Bethesda's spacefaring adventure title has slowly been getting discounted to coincide with the holiday season. Now, another new sale has popped up and it brings Starfield to one of its lowest prices yet, while also giving customers some free food in the process.

Over on Best Buy, Starfield is currently discounted by $20 across both Xbox Series X/S and PC to retail for $49.99. On its own, this is one of the best sales we've seen so far for Starfield when it comes to buying the game outright. As a way of (literally) sweetening this deal even more, though, Best Buy is also throwing in $10 worth of free ice cream that you can eat in tandem with playing Starfield.

As for the ice cream itself, it happens to be "Astronaut Ice Cream," which is how it's getting bundled with Starfield in the first place. This sweet treat comes in the form of an ice cream sandwich that includes strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate flavors. It also happens to be freeze-dried, which means that it won't melt in the process of being shipped to wherever you might live. On its own, this ice cream sandwich tends to cost $10, which means that this Starfield sale is saving you $30 overall. Still, if you were already in the market to buy Starfield, it's hard to turn down an ice cream sandwich as an added bonus.

Starfield

"Starfield is the first new universe in over 25 years from Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4. In this next generation role-playing game set amongst the stars, create any character you want and explore with unparalleled freedom as you embark on an epic journey to answer humanity's greatest mystery.

In the year 2330, humanity has ventured beyond our solar system, settling new planets, and living as a spacefaring people. You will join Constellation – the last group of space explorers seeking rare artifacts throughout the galaxy – and navigate the vast expanse of space in Bethesda Game Studios' biggest and most ambitious game."