Bethesda Responds to Negative Starfield Reviews, Says Empty Planets Are "Not Boring"

Starfield was one of Microsoft's biggest games of 2023, and while reception was mostly positive, there hasn't been as much praise as Bethesda was expecting to see. One of the game's biggest complaints has been related to the planets that players can explore. Some have found that there just isn't enough to do or see, making it less fun than many were hoping for. Several of the game's "Mixed" reviews on Steam note just that, but in an interesting turn, it seems that Bethesda customer support has started to reply to these reviews. These responses have defended the game, most notably what players can see and do on each planet.

"We are sorry that you do not like landing on different planets and are finding many of them empty," Bethesda replied to one Steam user. "Some of Starfield's planets are meant to be empty by design -- but that's not boring. 'When the astronauts went to the moon, there was nothing there. They certainly weren't bored.' The intention of Starfield's exploration is to evoke a feeling of smallness in players and make you feel overwhelmed. You can continue to explore and find worlds that do have resources you need or hidden outposts to look through."

In Defense of Starfield

Replying to these reviews is an interesting strategy on Bethesda's part. While there's nothing necessarily wrong with the developers sticking up for their creative vision (especially when it's done politely), it's unlikely to win over anyone that isn't happy with Starfield. If anything, it might cause some players to dig in deeper, and lead to harsher reviews on Steam. It's not unusual for players to try "punishing" developers through reviews, and these types of responses could easily lead to backlash from Steam users; sometimes it's best to let the art speak for itself. The planets are not the only element that Bethesda support has been defending; responses on Steam also include defenses of the game's loading times, length, and more.

The Game Awards 2023

On December 7th, The Game Awards will honor some of the very best games released in 2023. Starfield has been nominated for Best Role Playing Game, but did not make the cut for overall Game of the Year. That was surely a disappointment for Microsoft and Bethesda, as they likely expected to see Starfield receive more than just one category nomination. However, a different Xbox exclusive received a lot more recognition; Hi-Fi Rush is currently nominated for five different awards, including Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Action Game, and Innovation in Accessibility. It remains to be seen whether either of these games will bring home any awards this year, but fans won't have to wait much longer to find out.

How do you feel about the planets in Starfield? Do you think the universe feels too empty? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!

[H/T: @JuiceHead33 on Twitter]