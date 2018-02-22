State of Decay 2: New Screenshots Show Off a Deceptively Peaceful Environment

Following the initial announcement, the team at Undead Labs promised to share the concept art leading up to the release of the second installment of their hit zombie apocalypse survival game, State of Decay 2. Though we’ve had a few inside looks leading up to now, it still isn’t enough – we need more! We may not have a trailer or really any concrete information, but we do have a few more screenshots to tease us.

The latest images to be revealed show off a deceptively peaceful environment. The first being a quiet porch with the rising sun (nevermind that beat up window), the second image showcasing a desolate graveyard with stagnate windmills in the background. But it wasn’t just images that were shared, both give a little tid-bit of info about the gameplay.

The porch scenery is captioned with, “Smashing through windows is a pretty core feature in SOD, and this window is just begging to be shattered. But beware, there’s no telling how many zeds will be attracted to the sound.”

The second image comes wth this description: “A peaceful scene in any other world – the serenity of snow-capped mountains above the meadows, and the hush of a sacred site. But even here monsters lurk, and the living fight the unrestful dead for survival. It’s beautiful, but we can never let down our guard.”

Though the scenery may be peaceful, fan reaction definitely wasn’t. The impatience is real:

To which the game’s official Twitter responded:

But there were definitely more reactions to be had:

At least we aren’t alone in our excitement for the upcoming title, that’s something! We still don’t have a release date, though several listings have a March 31st placeholder date.

State of Decay 2 is set for a 2018 release exclusively on Xbox One and PC.