Steam Gives Users Classic '90s Game for Free

Steam users can currently download a classic '90s game for free, courtesy of Sega. And for Steam Deck users, the news is doubly good because the game is "verified" on Steam Deck, which mean Valve has tested it to ensure it runs on the Steam Deck as intended. As for the game it hails from 1999, a legendary year for gaming. Games like Chrono Cross, Pokemon Gold and Silver, Super Smash Bros., Ape Escape, Silent Hill, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, Soulcalibur, Unreal Tournament, Gran Turismo 2, System Shock 2, Age of Empires II, Resident Evil 3, Mari Golf, Final Fantasy VIII, Donkey Kong 64, Syphon Filter, NBA 2K, Rollercoaster Tycoon, and many more came out. It it is one of the greatest years in the history of gaming. There's nothing more 1999 though than SEGA Bass Fishing.

While not as popular or as acclaimed as some of the other aforementioned games, Sega Bass Fishing was quite popular when it came out and remains a nostalgic trip that many still partake in. Normally, on Steam, you have to fork over $7.99 to play the game. That said, until July 31, Sega is giving away Steam codes for the game to anyone who signs up for it newsletter.

"Explore the exciting sport of Bass fishing! Based on the Dreamcast hit, motor out to eight different fishing locations to catch the biggest and baddest Bass possible," reads an official elevator pitch for the game. "Choose between fourteen different lures, and compete in four tournaments. Start off as an amateur, and work your way up to the pros in the Masters Classic tournament. Get hooked!"

On Steam, the 1999 classic has a "Very Positive" user review rating, with 90 percent of 434 user reviews rating the game positively. This makes it close to the rare "Overwhelmingly Positive" rating, the highest honors you can earn on Steam.

"Let any fish who meets my gaze learn the true meaning of fear; for I am the harbinger of death," reads one of these user reviews. "The bane of creatures sub-aqueous, my rod is true and unwavering as I cast into the aquatic abyss. A man, scorned by this uncaring Earth, finds solace in the sea. My only friend, the worm upon my hook. Wriggling, writhing, struggling to surmount the mortal pointlessness that permeates this barren world. I am alone. I am empty. And yet, I fish."