Steam Stealth Fest Event Coming Soon

Steam is known for running massive sales for PC players throughout the year, often themed around different seasons or holidays. For example, the Summer Sale is always a hit, as is the Winter Sale which happens right around the Christmas period. That said, from time to time Steam drops sales based on a single genre. In May we had the Sports Fest sale, but today Steam dropped a trailer for the Stealth Sale, which kicks off next week and features all kinds of discounts and demos for hit and upcoming stealth-based games.

The Steam Stealth Sale kicks off on July 24 and runs through July 31, giving players a week to pick out their favorite stealth games from the sale. In the trailer for the sale, Steam highlights games like Outlast, Alien: Isolation, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and Hello Neighbors 2, among several others. While all of those games might not first come to mind when someone says "stealth games," they definitely have sneaky elements. If you go to the actual Steam sale page, you'll also see more traditional stealth games like Dishonored, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, and Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. No matter which way you slice it, there will be all kinds of stealth games to pick from.

What's perhaps even more fun about the sale are all the stealth-based demos you'll be able to try out. While Steam hasn't revealed a full list, it looks like you'll be able to test out games like Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. That said, those games could just be getting discounts, but they are both listed under the "popular upcoming" tab on the sale page.

Once again, the Steam Stealth Sale drops on July 24 and runs until July 31. Make sure to check the official page at launch to see which games get demos and try to play them during the sale if possible. After all, sometimes the demos stop working after the event ends and you'll lose your chance to try them out. It's not always the case, but if you're looking to try out some stealth games, you should do it as soon as you can after July 24.