Steam Game Banned for NSFW Content Returns on New Platform

After being banned from Steam back in April, a NSFW VR game is returning, but not via the Valve digital storefront. The game in question is rather returning via GOG and remains unavailable on Steam, with no indication this is going to change in the future. At the time of the game's removal from Steam, the developer behind the game, Madmind Studio, claimed the title was removed by Valve for features deemed "too disturbing and immersive." The developer also claimed at the time Valve left no room for changes to be made to the game to make it more suitable for the platform. As a result, it's now been brought to a new platform, GOG, or it's going to on July 20, 2023.

The mystery game in question, if you haven't connected the dots yet, is Succubus – Hellish Orgy VR. As the name indicates, it's very NSFW. That said, while it's also not safe enough for Steam, it is apparently safe enough for GOG, though it's possible this could change. After all, the game was also once available on Steam.

"Game censorship is never met with favorable opinions from players, and as developers, we are often forced to cut or modify entire scenes to meet strict censoring requirements," reads a statement that accompanied the release. "That's why we are especially thrilled that our adult-oriented game has gained the opportunity to premiere on www.GOG.com."

"Succubus: Hellish Orgy VR is an immersive spin-off set in the Agony universe," reads an official pitch for the game that notes it's meant only for adults and requires a VR headset. "Delve into the depths of hell, where you will face an array of enticing challenges and encounters. The game deftly combines puzzle mechanics with meticulously crafted erotic scenes to deliver a unique gaming experience for mature audiences."

The game's official pitch continues: "Succubus: Hellish Orgy VR invites the player into a visually stunning environment of unique atmosphere. The game deeply explores the abyss of desire, discussing dynamics of power and themes of submission, all woven into the game's hellish backdrop. Immerse yourself in a world that breaks the boundaries of gaming and narrative. Succubus: Hellish Orgy VR is aimed at delivering a unique and captivating experience for players who appreciate adult content while maintaining artistic integrity."

As noted, there's no word of the game coming back to Steam or any other platform beyond GOG. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, XRSource.