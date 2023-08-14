New Steam Sale Includes a Dirt Cheap Deal for $1 Game

A new Steam deal allows Steam users to grab a notable game for just $1. The deal comes the way specifically of Fanatical, who has released a new bundle called "Build Your Own Super Summer Bundle." It features 20 games to choose with various bundle-building options. There is the option to choose one game for $1, five games for $2.99, or 10 for $4.99. Unfortunately, many of the games aren't notable minus a couple. Of these couple, the most notable is likely adventure game Afterparty.

Released in 2020, Afterparty is the sophomore effort from Night School Studio, which has since been acquired by Netflix. Unfortunately for the California-based studio, Afterparty did not resonate the same as the studio's freshmen effort, Oxenfree, which recently got a sequel. Not only did the game not review as well, earning a 75 on Metacritic, but it did not sell as well. On Steam itself, the game has a "Mostly Positive" user review rating, the result of 69 percent of nearly 600 user reviews rating the game positively. That said, the game is notable enough and normally $20, so to snag it for $1 is a complete steal.

"In Afterparty, you are Milo and Lola, recently deceased best buds who suddenly find themselves staring down an eternity in Hell. But there's a loophole: outdrink Satan and he'll grant you re-entry to Earth," reads an official description of the game on Steam. "Control Milo and Lola with an intelligent conversation system that changes the story and your relationships based on every decision. Uncover their personality quirks and foggy history during the wild events of the night. Every step is up to you as you stumble through the underworld. Go on a hellish bender, uncover the mystery of your damnation, and drink Satan under the table."

If you're on Steam, you'll be happy to know Afterparty is "verified" on Steam Deck. What does this mean? Well, it means Valve has gone ahead and made sure the game runs as intended on the handheld machine. As for the game, it takes roughly five to seven hours, depending on your playstyle. However, if you want to go for a completionist playthrough, you will need roughly 15 hours.