Steam Deal Makes 8 Games Just $1.25 Each

Steam's got its own sales and deals running right now on temporarily free-to-play games and ones that cost next to nothing for the weekend, but if you're looking to pick up a bunch of games at once for a fraction of the price, Fanatical is running a pretty impressive deal. The current offer the third-party gaming retailer is offering lets you pick out eight different games for a total of $9.99 which comes out to just under $1.25 for each game. If you want fewer games from the list to choose from, you can pick either three or five games to get a different discount, but picking eight at once to get them for under $10 makes the most of the deal.

So, with the terms of Fanatical's deal laid out, what kinds of games are being offered this time? The whole point of this on-the-go bundle is that all of the 16 games listed are Steam Deck Verified meaning that they'll work no questions asked on the Steam Deck. All the keys you get from the games are for Steam, of course, so you don't necessarily have to have a Steam Deck to take advantage of the sale, but it's a plus.

Below are all the Steam games included in Fanatical's sale. They've got their base prices listed next to them on Fanatical's site with some games like the Redout: Enhanced Edition + DLC Pack going for $74.94 typically, so being able to mark that one down to $1.25 isn't a bad deal at all.

Sword of the Necromancer

City of Beats

Gunlocked

Metal Unit

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

Lamentum

Metro 2033 Redux

Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands

The Darkside Detective

Eldest Souls

Redout: Enhanced Edition + DLC Pack

Metro Last Light Redux

Dead Island Riptide: Definitive Edition

Dishonored

8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure

Caveblazers

To get an idea of what these savings might look like, if you put the Redout: Enhanced Edition + DLC Bundle in your cart plus seven other games that all normally cost $19.99 each, you end up with $214.87 worth of games. Once the deal kicks in, you end up saving $204.88. Again, not a bad deal if you've got $10 to spare.

Fanatical's site for the deal doesn't list an end date, but the site typically cycles out its deals pretty frequently, so grab what you want from it before the deal is gone.