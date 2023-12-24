Steam Christmas Deal Makes Some of the Best RPGs the Cheapest They've Ever Been

As part of the Steam Winter Sale running until January 4, some of the greatest RPGs ever made have been discounted to the cheapest they have ever been on Steam, shaking out to just $2 per game. The games can't be purchased piecemeal at this price, so you will need to fork over $5.99 for the trio, but this is way cheaper than you're going to find any the games on the PlayStation Store, the Xbox Store, or any other retailer. In a sea of incredible deals, this deal is easily one of the best in the whole Winter Sale.

The games in question hail from EA and BioWare. Unfortunately, for Dragon Age fans, this deal does not involve the fantasy RPG series but its sci-fi counterpart, Mass Effect. Right now, and until January 4, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which normally runs at $60, is only $5.99 on Steam. The collection was released back in 2021, but it has not gotten anywhere close to this cheap on Steam before. For those completely out of the loop, this collection includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, Mass Effect 3, and all DLC released for the acclaimed trilogy. What it does not include is Mass Effect: Andromeda.

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced," reads an official blurb about the game on Steam. "Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition. Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD. Experience an amazingly rich and detailed universe where your decisions have profound consequences on the action and the outcome."

"Remasters are a dime a dozen nowadays, and more often than not, I find that most of them aren't done very well," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Simply bringing a game forward and upgrading the resolution to 4K for any title often isn't enough to impress me. Fortunately, Mass Effect Legendary Edition does not fall into this category. BioWare has done quite a bit here to make this beloved series more accessible than it has been in quite some time, especially when it comes to the visuals. Whether you're looking to play through the trilogy for your tenth time or you're finally looking to give the series a shot for the first time, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is absolutely the way in which you should experience all three games moving forward."