7 Steam Games Have Just Been Shut Down Right at the End of the Year

Not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven Steam games, with various degrees of Steam Deck compatibility, have been shut down on Steam, removing any option to buy the games. Thankfully for Steam users, none of the seven games are super notable or consequential, however, they all have people who have either been playing them or played them at some point. And in a few cases, while the games are not that notable, they are pretty good.

Why so many games are all being removed seemingly at once, we don't know, but it may have something to do with it being the end of the year, and the latest few days before everyone goes on holiday. Each year it seems a few more games than normal are delisted around this time of the year. Below, you can check out all seven games that have been shut down on Steam over the past few days.

Sector's Edge:

About: "Sector's Edge is an indie free-to-play first person shooter with completely destructible environments. It combines the fast-paced action and skill-based nature of Battlefield with the sandbox destruction of Ace of Spades."

Quantum League:

About: "It's an alternate universe where time travel manipulation has changed the face of professional sports as we know it. Quantum League, a heavily weaponized team-based shooting sport, dominates the globe. As a Quantum Athlete, compete in 1v1 and 2v2 matches in specially designed arenas with a time loop feature that rewinds and revives you, allowing you to tactically team up with yourself. Your goal is to dominate the sport's rankings, chasing superstar status with rewards of great fame and wealth as you progress. But agility, speed and skill are not enough to rise to the top. The ability to tactically play with yourself is important too!"

Godus:

About: "Have you ever wanted to play god? In GODUS, you can sculpt every inch of a beautiful world that you look down upon, where your population of Followers will settle and multiply. As you rule over your living, breathing society, a civilization will blossom across your land and offer you their belief. The more Followers that believe in you, the more powerful you will become. It is as simple to play as it is spectacular to behold. Come and lead an incredible journey – this delightful, charming world is waiting for you to make it your own."

The Walking Dead: Betrayal:

About: "The Walking Dead: Betrayal is a third person action game of cooperation and deception for up to 8 players. Out of resources, with a herd of walkers fast approaching, players must work together to complete objectives and make their escape. They'll need to work fast, as walkers aren't the only threat."

Guns Up:

About: "In a mashup of RTS & Tower Defense, Guns Up is an action packed strategy game that lets you build and upgrade your defenses, take your army onto the battlefield to wreak havoc on other players. Strategic control of the battlefield is achieved through the careful deployment of units and special abilities, smokescreens, bombing runs and more. Specials drop during combat but can also be earned as rewards for victory and brought into the next battle."

NeonBall:

About: "NeonBall is an exciting maze-like game in a gorgeous neon-like environment. Face the challenges full jumps, lasers, falls, enemies and things to discover. Challenge yourself in the labyrinths, Will you find the exit? Try and survive in the arenas, where other Neonballs will try to annihilate you. Beat the times and be the best player of Neonball.

Veiled Experts:

About: "Experience an advanced version of the classic bomb defusal mode. Roll, vault, and scale walls as you shoot down the enemy. The shrinking magnetic field and scan grenades constantly keep you on the move. Work with your teammates to pull off incredible teamplay moves."

As for why these games are being delisted, it simply comes down to the cost of maintaining the games in relation to how much money they are bringing in. Maintaining servers isn't cheap, and if you are losing money on maintaining them, it makes more sense to shut the game down if you don't think it can recover.